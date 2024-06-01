Shootout in Pontiac leaves one in critical condition

article



One man is in critical condition, and another had a minor gunshot wound following a shootout in the Huron Plaza, 704 W. Huron Street in Pontiac at about 11 p.m. May 31.

Officers found several bullet holes in the front of the business, and a man inside holding an AR-style rifle when they arrived. Several cars outside had also taken fire.

The man complied when ordered to drop his weapon, and had a minor wound on his back.

While clearing the building, officers found a second victim with critical wounds in a back room. Both victims are 23-year-old Pontiac residents.

A 28-year-old Pontiac man was arrested for his involvement in the shooting.

Numerous shell casings were found in the street, inside the building, along with a large amount of marijuana and narcotic paraphernalia.





