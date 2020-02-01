Expand / Collapse search

1 injured, 1 dead after Braile Street shooting, Detroit Police investigate

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Friday evening around 7:25 in the 9500 block of Braile Street. 

Police say during an altercation between known individuals, the suspect fired shots, fatally striking a 35-year-old woman and injuring a 32-year-old man. 

Police lights

As of right now, the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated. 

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up, 

Stay with FOX 2 for updates. 
 