1 killed after fire engulfs Rochester Hills mobile home

Neighbors were heartbroken after a resident in their Rochester Hills mobile home neighborhood was killed in a fire early Tuesday morning.

"They would put it out, it would come back, they would put it out, and it would come back," said Lisa Chase. "It's tragic. It's horrible."

The fire broke out at the Rochester Estates Mobile Homes park near Avon Road and John R, where firefighters responded around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived at the home, the fire had already engulfed the structure.

The victim inside the home, identified as a man in his 60s, lived alone - though neighbors always said he was a caring person.

"When we came out, all you could see is smoke, then all of a sudden you could see flames bursting out through the windows. When we saw his car, we thought ‘oh lord, he's gotta be in there," Chase said.

The victim liked to collect newspapers which may have caused the flames to burn quicker, firefighters said.

Emergency crews located the victim during a search of the property and transported him to the hospital. He passed away there.

An investigation is underway at the home and crews are expected to clear out later Tuesday morning.