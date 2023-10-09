$1 million lotto ticket purchased at Macomb liquor store

While no one scored the massive Powerball jackpot over the weekend, a ticket awarding its buyer a million dollars was sold in Macomb County Friday.

Since the Powerball jackpot reset last July, Michigan Lottery players have purchased 24 million tickets in hopes of scoring the big one. The jackpot has since risen to $1.55 billion with another drawing scheduled for Monday, Oct. 9.

While no ticket matched all six numbers, there have been some smaller winning tickets that have been bought. During the current cycle, nearly $13 million in prizes have been dished out to Michigan Lottery players.

That includes five $1 million prizes and one $2 million prize which was purchased online, the lottery website said.

The most recent $1 million ticket was sold at Northview Wine Shoppe, which is located at 23015 21 Mile Road in Macomb.

Powerball drawings happen at 10:59 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. They can be viewed online here.