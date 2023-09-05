Woman lands lottery jackpot while buying ticket for husband

A Genesee County woman needed a second pair of eyes before she was prepared to celebrate.

"I got a message I hadn't seen before. I go to better lighting, and looked over the ticket and saw it was a jackpot winner," she told the Michigan Lottery Connect.

The 70-year-old woman was at MoJoe's Food and Spirits in Davison with her husband who had just won $10 playing another lottery game. With such luck, he asked his wife to buy him another ticket.

"While I was getting his ticket, I decided to buy two Double Win Wild Time tickets for myself," she said.

The first ticket was a bust. But when the never-before-seen message showed up, she went to her husband and asked him to tell her if she was reading everything right.

"When he looked at the ticket and realized it was a jackpot winner, he said a few choice words and then we started celebrating with everyone at MoJoe's."

The winning ticket, purchased at 4300 North State Road in Davison, was worth $452,886.

The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, bought it on Aug. 17.