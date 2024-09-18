Dog found abandoned with deceased puppy hanging out of her in Detroit

A dog, stranded on the side of the road Tuesday, is now safe at a foster home.

But she needed emergency medical attention, for herself and the deceased puppy she was carrying.

"I mean, look at her. Her face says it all - her eyes," said Theresa Sumpter, Detroit Pit Crew Rescue.

Her name is Velma, and she’s already adored at the rescue.

"She’s just a sweet little girl," said Sumpter, who is the director. "Again, about a year old. She’s very small, she weighs 17 pounds, and she walks well on the leash.

"She didn’t have fleas or anything. So, we do believe she was certainly in a home."

However, Tuesday she was found wandering around a gas station at Evergreen and Warren, in need of medical attention.

"We were contacted by a resident of Detroit yesterday saying that she was on her lunch break," Sumpter said. "And she was driving by a gas station and saw a dog walking around that looked like it had something hanging out of its butt or back area."

She said the caller brought her into their office in Eastpointe and a vet discovered a deceased puppy stuck in the birth canal.

"So from there I drove her to an emergency vet hospital where she was sedated and got some pain meds and things like that, and they were able to remove the deceased puppy," she said.

Velma is now with a foster and is expected to be okay.

Sumpter says sadly this isn't the first time it's happened to French bulldogs.

"In one month we’ve had two dogs dumped at two different gas stations in the same condition that had had, the other dog was also on active labor and had a deceased puppy," she said.

The Detroit Pit Crew says avoid dumping at all costs. If people find themselves in this situation, there are other options they can take.

"First of all we suggest you don’t breed, because this breed of dog it’s very common that they need c-sections," she said. "So, if you can’t afford medical care, you know don’t breed the dog."

She says these guys are expensive but don't dump them, there is financial help to make sure the dog gets the care it need.

"Please try to contact someone," she said. "There’s different payment methods. You have care credit. There’s scratch pay and there also are some funds that will assist impoverished owners with medical care."

More info: If you want to learn more about the Detroit Pit Crew and the work they do, or are interested in adoption, go HERE.