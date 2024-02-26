1 million votes already received from early voting, enthusiasm high for Tuesday primary

Just one day away from Michigan's presidential primary and according to the Secretary of State - enthusiasm couldn't be higher, with high turnout for early in-person voting.

Tomorrow is the last day to vote in Michigan’s Presidential Primary - Tuesday, Feb 27th. More than one million people have already voted - either by absentee ballot or early in-person voting.

"It really is a reflection of voter enthusiasm and also of Michigan’s expanded voting options," Benson said.

"I can tell you I’ve never seen this level of excitement in voters as they go into early voting site, and cast their ballot for the first time," said Michael Siegrist, Canton Township clerk.

"In-person early voting was appro1ed by a ballot initiative in 2022 that amended our state constitution to mandate at least nine days of early voting in state-wide elections," Benson said.

"Voters were eager to expand their rights, making voting more accessible, more inclusive and more secure," said Siegrist.

Related article

Early in-person voting ended Sunday. Tomorrow polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"If you still have your absentee ballot and you haven’t returned it, you can return it to your local clerk's office or to a secure drop box before 8 p.m. tomorrow, and it will count," Benson said.

Some ballots have already been cast.

The vote totals on those ballots will be generated tomorrow on Election Day after the polls close," Benson said.