Police in Michigan's Upper Peninsula are investigating an assault on an 80-year-old man that law enforcement described as politically motivated.

The individual was posting a political sign in his yard when someone riding an ATV drove into his yard and ran over him, Hancock police said in a news release posted on Facebook this week.

It was one of three separate incidents that local police responded to over the weekend, adding the individual "appeared to target both Trump and Law Enforcement supporters."

The 22-year-old suspect later called Hancock police and told them he wanted to confess to the crime and asked if officers would come pick him up. When police arrived, they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Houghton County Sheriff's Office, who are working with local law enforcement, said they found the four-wheeler used in the incident at the suspect's property as well as clothing the 22-year-old was wearing during the assault.

"The crimes reported in the city of Hancock appear to be politically motivated, involving victims who displayed Trump election signs as well as law enforcement appreciation stickers and flags commonly referred to as ‘thin blue line’ paraphernalia," the release from MSP said.

Police don't believe there is any threat to the public.

Of the three incidents police responded to, two of them involved vehicles that were vandalized. Then, around 5:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Anthony Street, the 22-year-old man ran over the victim.

He remains in the hospital with serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Hancock is located near the city of Houghton in the Keweenaw Peninsula.

The assault remains under investigation.