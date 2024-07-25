Expand / Collapse search

Bags of jewelry recovered after thieves hit Warren store

Published  July 25, 2024 7:19am EDT
Warren jewelry store burglarized

Thieves smashed the windows of Queen Jewelry in Warren early Thursday and stole from the store. Police recovered bags full of jewelry after the theft.

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police were outside a Warren jewelry store early Thursday filling bags with jewelry after a break-in at the business.

Thieves smashed out the front windows of Queen Jewelry at 14 Mile and Ryan around 4:30 a.m. When they fled, they left behind jewelry in the parking lot and on the sidewalk in front of the store.

A motorcycle was left behind in the parking lot, and it appears at least two people were taken into custody at a different location.

