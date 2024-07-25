Bags of jewelry recovered after thieves hit Warren store

Police were outside a Warren jewelry store early Thursday filling bags with jewelry after a break-in at the business.

Thieves smashed out the front windows of Queen Jewelry at 14 Mile and Ryan around 4:30 a.m. When they fled, they left behind jewelry in the parking lot and on the sidewalk in front of the store.

A motorcycle was left behind in the parking lot, and it appears at least two people were taken into custody at a different location.

