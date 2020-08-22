1 person dead after he was allegedly hit by a car, Detroit Police investigate

Detroit Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened Saturday morning around 3:30 in the area of Gratiot and Cadillac Avenue.

Police say they responded to the location after receiving a 911 that stated a man on a bike was hit by a car. When arriving, police observed the victim, and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Again, police are still investigating the accident and if you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800 Speak Up.

