Emergency repairs force ramp closures, lane reductions at I-96/M-14 and I-275 interchange

The Brief Ramp closures at and near the I-96/M-14 and I-275 interchange are happening earlier than planned due to emergency repairs. Extreme weather changes have led to deteriorating road conditions.



Extreme weather has forced closures at the I-96/M-14 and I-275 interchange.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, the westbound I-94/M-14 ramp from I-275 to Shelton Road is reduced to one lane, while the southbound I-275 ramp to westbound M-14 will be closed.

MDOT said the closures would begin as soon as noon Wednesday.

These closures were set to happen within the next few weeks to months as part of a rebuild project, MDOT said. They were forced to happen earlier than planned due to extreme weather changes deteriorating the ramps.

According to the MDOT map, these closures are expected to be in place until November.

Ramp detour

The detour for the I-275 ramp closure to westbound M-14 is to continue further south to westbound I-94 to northbound US-23 to M-14.