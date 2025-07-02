1 shot in chest on Detroit bus; police searching for suspect

The Brief A man was shot in the chest while riding on a DDOT bus Wednesday morning. Police said the suspect fled and got a ride to a different area.



Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the chest on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus Wednesday morning.

It happened around 7:25 a.m. aboard a bus that was in the area of 8 Mile and Sherwood.

What we know:

According to Detroit Police Asst. Chief Chales Fitzgerald, the suspect was riding on the bus when he got up, approached another passenger, and fired a single shot at him. The passenger, a 26-year-old man, is in temporary serious condition and is expected to survive.

Around six people were on the bus at the time.

"It's just a danger to everyone," Fitzgerald said.

The shooter then got off the bus and attempted to get a ride from two drivers. The first driver declined, while the second driver took the suspect to the area of Mound and Davison.

What we don't know:

Fitzgerald said it is not clear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

It is also unclear what led to the shooting. The assistant chief said there is no evidence there was a physical fight before shots were fired.

"It’s odd that he just stood up, walked toward him, and shot one time," he said.

What's next:

Police are continuing to search for the suspect, who is described as a heavyset Black man in his mid-50s. He was wearing a black baseball cap and white T-shirt.

They are also waiting for evidence techs to arrive and inspect a backpack that the suspect left behind.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Why you should care:

Detroit police said officers will be upping patrols on buses after the shooting. This will include officers randomly boarding buses Wednesday, so if you are taking a DDOT bus, you may see police.