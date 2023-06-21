1 victim shot at Northwest Park in Taylor, no suspects arrested
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are at the scene of a shooting at Northwest Park in Taylor Wednesday night.
One victim was shot in the shoulder after reports of a fight near the basketball court. Taylor Police Chief John Blair would only confirm the one person wounded and did not have suspect info to share as of yet.
Northwest Park is located on Van Born Road just west of Beech Daly.
