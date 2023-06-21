$10 million in Covid funding to go towards improving Ecorse Creek Drain



In 2021 several communities were impacted by the record rainfall and flooding including Dearborn Heights, when the Ecorse Creek overflowed into the streets. It left fish swimming in the intersections, and residents trapped in their homes with basements underwater.

"They need to do something," said resident Melissa Gill. "The river overflows every time it rains."

Two years later on a dry day, it’s looking good but when it rains, Gill said it is frustrating.

"These streets here are always flooded regardless. It rains, it floods."

Wayne County says it is working on it. Executive Warren Evans announced $10 million from ARPA funds is going towards what they call a heavy maintenance project on the North Branch Ecorse Creek Drain.

The project will remove obstructions across seven different communities in Wayne County, but $10 million just scratches the surface of what is needed, officials say.

"We have engineering estimates that put a large-scale drain project in the range of up to $600 million dollars," said Elmeka Steele, Wayne County Department of Public Services.

The county says state and federal investment would be the only way to get drains up to par, without putting the burden solely on residents.

Plus, the drain code needs updating. Right now there’s a maintenance limit on how much can be spent.

That figure currently is at $5,000 per mile of drain, per year.

"There’s only so much you can do with that limited amount of money that can be spent," said Steele.

Two bills in Lansing are working their way through the legislative process to help.

Officials say most drains in Wayne County were established in the late 1800s for an agrarian purpose.

So the county’s gone years without stormwater controls, in some cases - but have updated drains when there’s new development… but a major overhaul is really the key.



