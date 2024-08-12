10-year-old boy reported missing after leaving grandfather's Detroit home

article

A 10-year-old boy is missing after leaving his grandfather's home without permission and failing to return, according to Detroit police.

Alfon-Zay Perkins is described as a 4-foot-9 Black male who weighs about 86 pounds, police released. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Perkins left his grandfather's residence, which is on the 14700 block of Lappin St. in Detroit, on Sunday, Aug, 11. He was reported missing on Monday.

"He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with a dinosaur on it, and dark blue pants," according to DPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DPD Commander Lawrence Purifoy at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.