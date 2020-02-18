10-year-old girl shot in head during drive-by shooting in Inkster

A 10-year-old child was shot in the head inside a house in Inkster Tuesday night.

Michigan State Police say the girl was hurt around 10:30 p.m. in a drive-by shooting at a home in the 26000 block of Dartmouth Street, which is near John Daly and Annapolis streets.

We're told the bullet grazed the girl's head.

The girl is hospitalized in temporary serious condition, according to police.

Police haven't given any information yet on possible suspects or a motive.

