10-year-old killed in Warren crash by dump truck carrying Excavator

A 10-year-old girl was killed Saturday morning when an excavator fell on top of the car she was riding in.

The crash happened at 10 mile and Ryan in Warren.

Witnesses tell police the driver of the dump truck pulling the excavator ran a red light right before the crash.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video from a nearby gas station and are working to determine how fast the vehicles were traveling.

The little girl’s mom was driving the silver Honda, she has minor injuries.

This is the second tragedy in Warren involving a child this week.

On Wednesday 10-year-old Orran Baugh was shot and killed at an apartment complex at 8 mile and Dequindre.

Police say a bunch of kids were hanging out with no adult supervision. A 15-year-old allegedly pulled the trigger.

The 60-year-old man who was driving the dump truck, involved in the crash that killed the 10-year-old girl is being questioned. Blood test will determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the accident.

The little girl was from Warren and the drive of the dump truck is from Chesterfield township.

So far no charges have been filed against him. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses, click here to donate.