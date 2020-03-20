100.3 WNIC bringing back Christmas music to lift spirits amid coronavirus emergency

article

More and more people seem to be lifting their spirits during the coronavirus emergency with a little Christmas cheer. Neighborhoods around the country are putting up Christmas lights and Hallmark is reportedly bringing back some of its holiday movies.

Here at home, you know 100.3 WNIC as Detroit’s Christmas station – and they’re going to be spreading that cheer now, too.

Jay Towers says he’s been getting countless emails and messages on social media from people asking for a little Christmas pick-me-up. So, starting Friday, March 20, the station is rolling out WNIC’s Christmas Escape.

It’s a little block of Christmas music every day, seven days a week, beginning at 9 a.m. and then again at 5 p.m.

Since the first cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Michigan on March 10, Gov. Whitmer has declared a state emergency, closed all schools, prohibited gatherings of more than 50 people, restricted visits to hospitals and other facilities, closed public spaces such as theaters, bars, gyms and casinos, and limited restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders.

That was all in efforts of course to social distance and slow the spread of the virus, leaving many people and their families cooped up inside.

Advertisement

“It’s been a long time since any of us – maybe not even in our lifetime – that we’ve put the kids around the radio; we put them around the TV. But at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on WNIC, [we're giving you] a little block of Christmas music just to get the spirits going,” Jay says.

Or, if you don't have one of those old-fashioned radios to gather around in your house anymore, you can always listen live online with iHeartRadio here.

Get the latest coronavirus news by downloading the FOX 2 News App. Our promise is that our alerts are there to inform you - not scare you.