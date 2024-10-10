100 Highland Park students get free glasses thanks to new Wayne County program

Imagine going to school every day but not being able to see whats on the chalk-board. It’s a reality for kids across the country and in Metro Detroit.

An estimated 20,000 students in Wayne County don't have the glasses they need in order to be able to succeed in the classroom. On Thursday in Highland Park, about 100 students get brand new eye glasses.

It is all thanks to a special partnership between Wayne County and an organization called Vison to Learn. The goal is to make sure all students have access to vison care.

"That means screening every child to make sure we know who needs an eye exam and then coming right to their school to provide their glasses right here at the school," said Peter Silberman, Vision to Learn.

Wayne County is investing $1.7 million into the program.

"This is a game changer - it doesn’t really matter what’s happening on the blackboard if you can’t see what’s on the blackboard," said Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, Wayne County Health Director.

On Thursday at Barber Preparatory Academy — the kids were excited.

"It brings the exam right to the school and it also gives the child an opportunity to pick out their frames - and get to choose frames they enjoy," said Assad Turfe, deputy Wayne County executive.

This program really means a lot to these students

"It means I’m going to be better in class, I can be more successful and see and read," said student Serenity Gaddy. "I don’t have to squint my eyes or ask to get closer, or ask people to tell me what’s on the board."

Learn more about Vision to Learn on its website HERE.