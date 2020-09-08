100-year-old Westland woman missing, last seen on Labor Day

Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for an elderly woman from Westland.

Mae Willie Baker, 100, was supposed to visit a friend in Inkster on Monday at 1:30 p.m., but authorities report she never showed up.

Baker was last seen in near the 28000 block of Currier in Westland, near Middlebelt Road.

She's described as 5 foot 4 inches, 150 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing tan pants, black and white short-sleeve shirt, and black shoes.

Baker is not believed to have dementia or Alzheimer's, but state police say she has shown signs of confusion recently.

She may be driving a blue 2010 Ford Fusion with a Michigan plate.

Advertisement

Contact (734) 722-9600 if you know anything.