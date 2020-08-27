$10,000 reward offered for info in suspected road rage murders of Detroit parents on July 4

article

The FBI is sponsoring a $10,000 reward for information about who shot at a family of five in southwest Detroit on the Fourth of July, hitting all five and killing both parents.

Maria and Francisco Gonzalez leave behind three boys, 15, 12 and 9 years old.

DPD Det. Jason Mays said at a news conference Thursday that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. that day as they were coming from a family gathering. They were driving northbound on Homer Street when what was described as a procession of vehicles got behind them and got a little too close.

Mays said Maria suggested Francisco pull over, and he did the procession passed. Det. Mays said the last vehicle to pass is the one they believe fired the shots into the family's car.

Maria died at the scene and on the day of her funeral, Francisco died as well. A memorial has been set up for Maria and Francisco where they were shot.

Maria and Francisco's nephew Edgar Gonzales also spoke at the news conference,

"The pain and suffering my family has been going through is something you never expect. They were a family that worked hard, did nothing but care about their children and try to better themselves, just as any individual I think would want to in this world, but unfortunately were in the middle of something they never thought would happen," he said.

"If it takes just an extra step, just someone else's help to get to the bottom of this - nobody is an animal; nobody wants revenge; we just want closure," he added.

He also said the kids are doing well and that they are part of a large family and have a great support system.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the boys.

Detroit police are asking for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

"Anybody who has information should be comfortable coming forward and giving information to the police department or to the FBI. Immigration status is not any concern of FBI and I'll tell you that as far as the City of Detroit is concerned, we actually have a city ordinance that prohibits the police department from inquiring as to somebody's citizenship status if they're a witness or victim of a crime," said Detroit Police Asst. Chief David LeValley. "I just want to put that out there as this happened in southwest Detroit [where there is a] heavy Hispanic population."

Right now detectives believe the suspect's vehicle is a newer-model Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. You will remain anonymous.