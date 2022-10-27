101-year-old Gift of Life donation after death proves you're never too old

A lot of people might be holding off because they think their organs may be too old to be healthy or useful. But, that's just not true.

Katherine Steck loved life and lived it to the fullest. When she passed away in August at 101 years old, her family was pleasantly surprised to learn that their mother could still help others through the Gift of Life.

"The morning after she passed at four in the morning we got a text from Gift of Life asking (us) to get in contact with them immediately," said Albert Steck, Katherine's son.

Katherine's kids, Dorothea and Bert, would soon learn that their mom was a candidate for organ and tissue donation.

"(I said) 'Are you sure? Because mom was over 101 years old and kind of worn out,'" quipped Bert.

Don't count yourself out that's the message Gift of Life Michigan hopes everyone learns, from this example.

"We've had donors for organ and tissue for organs well into their 90s and, obviously for tissue well above 100," said Dorrie Dils, CEO of Gift of Life Michigan. "With tissue donation, those tissue graphs can be strengthened and created in a way that can be utilized regardless of the age of the donor."

Bert and Dorothea knew that their mom would want to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others so they agreed that she would become a tissue donor.

"In this case, mom was able to give a gift that lasted beyond her lifetime," Bert said. "It was on her driver's license, so that's where it ended up going, to Gift of Life in Ann Arbor."

And this donation also became a lesson they want to share with others.

"You can always give," said Dorothea. "Tissue is always used we were told, for burn victims, reconstruction surgery, breast reconstruction surgery - which we did not know any of this."

If you would like to learn more about organ and tissue donation through Gift of Life Michigan go to giftoflifemichigan.org

"We're just very happy that she was able to do that," Bert said. "And we're also very happy that we're getting the word out. So that's an option for many people out there, no matter if you're 100, 101, 102, go for it, sign up with the Gift of Life in Ann Arbor and that makes a difference."

"That's the beauty of the story," Dorothea said.

At 101 Katherine Steck became an unlikely Gif of Life donor after she died - but it is more common than you think.



