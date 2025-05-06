$10K worth of drugs seized during Detroit bust

article

Detroit police say they seized drugs with a street value of more than $10,000 during a recent bust.

According to police, homes in the 9300 block of Holmur and 9600 block of Yosemite were raided on April 30. During those searches, authorities found 8.8 grams of fentanyl worth $880, 106.1 grams of marijuana worth $1,061, 93.2 grams of cocaine worth $7,456, and 117 pills worth $1,170.

Police also seized $243 in cash, four handguns, and seven shotguns.