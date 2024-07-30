11 children evacuated after office building catches fire in Warren

A group of 11 special-needs children were evacuated and reunited with their parents after an office building caught fire Tuesday morning.

The fire began at the Michigan Head and Neck Institute, a sleep clinic located in an office building on 11 Mile near Ryan Road in Warren, according to a release from the city's fire and police department.

The kids were inside an adjoining business called Trumpet Behavioral Health, which offers services to those with autism.

An employee at the Michigan Head and Neck Institute "informed dispatch that there was smoke and flames coming from the ceiling and attic," according to the release. Smoke began carrying over to Trumpet Behavioral Health; the 11 children were safely evacuated by staff as a precaution.

No injuries were reported, according to officials.

The Warren Fire Department arrived on the scene within four minutes. The Warren Police Department and Parks & Recreation Department assisted as well.

"The Warren Fire Department worked quickly to contain the fire and prevented it from fully destroying the building," according to the release. "Warren Patrol Officers worked diligently to secure the area and manage traffic."

The Warren Police Department also worked with the Warren Parks & Recreation Department to ensure that a bus with air conditioning was at the scene – allowing the children to wait in a safe and comfortable environment until their parents could pick them up.

Preliminary investigation shows the fire was caused by a "faulty space heater which tripped an electrical circuit multiple times," the release stated. "The building sustained moderate damage with DTE responding to shut off the electricity to the building."

The incident is still being investigated.