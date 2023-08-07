113 pounds of MDMA found in cargo at Blue Water Bridge

Officers in Port Huron seized more than 100 pounds of MDMA, commonly known as Molly, at the Blue Water Bridge during an inspection late last month.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers announced the seizure in a press release on Friday but said that the illicit drugs were found on July 25.

According to CBP, officers were inspecting incoming commercial cargo shipments when they found the pills inside vacuum-sealed packages hidden among legitimate goods.

They were later confirmed to be Molly and totaled 113 pounds in total.

The cargo was seized and the container was detained for investigation.

"The vigilance and dedication our officers display on a daily basis is showcased in this seizure of illegal drugs, which were prevented from entering our local community," said Acting Port Director Scott Opalka, Area Port of Port Huron.