Fosters needed after 41 dogs rescued from Detroit home

Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control needs foster homes after dozens of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions late last week.

During a welfare check at a home on Liberal near Gratiot on Friday afternoon, 41 live dogs and two deceased dogs were discovered inside the house.

With 41 new dogs now occupying the animal shelter, foster families are being sought to free up room. Fostering also gives animals a break from the shelter, and provides insight into how the dogs will do in homes.

