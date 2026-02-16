Expand / Collapse search

Fosters needed after 41 dogs rescued from Detroit home

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  February 16, 2026 11:36am EST
Pets and Animals
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Friends of Detroit Animal Care and Control needs foster homes after dozens of dogs were rescued from deplorable conditions late last week.

During a welfare check at a home on Liberal near Gratiot on Friday afternoon, 41 live dogs and two deceased dogs were discovered inside the house.

Related

Detroit animal control removes nearly 40 dogs from home in 'deplorable' condition
article

Detroit animal control removes nearly 40 dogs from home in 'deplorable' condition

Nearly 40 dogs were found in a home in Detroit after police were called for a welfare check.

With 41 new dogs now occupying the animal shelter, foster families are being sought to free up room. Fostering also gives animals a break from the shelter, and provides insight into how the dogs will do in homes.

To learn more about fostering a dog, click here.

Watch FOX 2 News Live

Pets and AnimalsCrime and Public SafetyInstastories