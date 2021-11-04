12-year-old dog rescued after falling into Downriver sewer

article

Downriver first responders saved a 12-year-old dog Wednesday after he fell into a sewer.

Officials believe a piece of machinery may have knocked the cover off the sewer in a field off of Enterprise Drive in Allen Park.

Bailey fell about 15-20 feet into the hole. He was conscious, alert, and yipping as rescuers made their way into the sewer to get him.

(Photo: Allen Park Fire Department)

Using confined space rescue equipment from the water department and a tarp firefighters use to carry people, firefighter and paramedic Jason Pelty went into the sewer and carried Bailey out.

(Photo: Allen Park Fire Department)

Bailey was able to walk back to the car on his own. He did need stitches after the incident, but according to the fire department, he was ready to get out of the car and play as soon as he was put inside.

