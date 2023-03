article

A 12-year-old girl is missing after she left her Detroit home without permission Monday.

Mei’ya Casey was last seen in the 18300 block of Margareta around 9 p.m. It isn't known what she was wearing when she left.

She is Black with brown eyes and black hair. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.