13-year-old boy shot in the head Friday night in Inkster

On Friday night around 10:35 p.m. Inkster and Michigan State Police responded to the Dearborn View Apartments for a 13-year-old who has been shot in the head.

Investigation revealed that a group of young kids was hanging out at the apartments, the mother of one of the kids was asleep and at some point, a handgun was brought out.

Witnesses allege that the suspect, a 14-year-old shot the victim in the head.

The victim was sent to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody.