13-year-old shot and killed at Canton apartments
FOX 2 - Canton Township police are investigating a fatal teen shooting at the Ridgeline Apartments on Joy Road and Honeytree Blvd Tuesday.
The backstory:
Investigators say a 13-year-old victim died from the shooting that happened earlier today.
A person of interest is in custody, according to Canton police.
"There is no immediate threat of danger to the community," the department said in a statement.
More information is expected at a 3 p.m. press conference which will be carried live in the video player above.
The Source: Information for this report is from the Canton Police Department.