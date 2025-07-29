13-year-old shot and killed at Canton apartments

The Brief A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting at a Canton apartment Tuesday. Police have a suspect in custody and say there is no threat to the public. The shooting happened at the Ridgeline Apartments on Joy Road.



Canton Township police are investigating a fatal teen shooting at the Ridgeline Apartments on Joy Road and Honeytree Blvd Tuesday.

The backstory:

Investigators say a 13-year-old victim died from the shooting that happened earlier today.

A person of interest is in custody, according to Canton police.

"There is no immediate threat of danger to the community," the department said in a statement.

More information is expected at a 3 p.m. press conference.

