13-year-old in stable condition after being struck walking to school in Madison Heights

A 13-year-old girl who was struck walking to school in Madison Heights is now in stable condition after being hospitalized Thursday morning.

The eighth grader was walking to Page Middle School on 12 Mile when she was hit at the intersection of Milton early Thursday.

"It’s terrible," said Melissa Alnaser. "You think about your own children. I wouldn’t want my son to have to get hit and have to worry about that."

Alnaser's mom lives in the area where the crash happened.

She says speeding cars are a common sight in the area, creating a constant source of concern for worried parents.

Witnesses said the teen flew 50 feet in the air when she was struck. Police said the driver stopped and waited for police. The incident is under investigation.

"I’d like to know if speed was a factor,"said Lt. David Koeler. "There’s a traffic signal there so who had the right away?"

Koeler pleaded with drivers to slow down. He also asked pedestrians to be vigilant if they go venturing across the street.

Counselors and social workers are available to students who need trauma support following the crash.