Student hit by vehicle while walking to Page Middle School in Madison Heights

A student was hit by a vehicle while walking to school in Madison Heights on Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent to parents, the girl was walking to Page Middle School, where she is an eighth grader, when she was hit at the intersection of 12 Mile and Milton. A tow truck was at the scene towing away a pickup truck after the incident.

The girl's condition was not provided, but the school said she is currently receiving medical care.

Counselors and social workers will be at Page Middle School to provide support to students who need it.

