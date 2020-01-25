13-year-old missing after failing to go home

article

Golden Jones Jr. was last seen Friday around 5:30 p.m after he got off at a different bus stop on Monica and Margareta and failed to go home.

He is described as a 13-year-old, 5'2", medium brown complexion, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was las wearing a black skull cap, gray winter coat, black uniform shirt and tan pants with brown boots.

Golden is in good mental and physical condition.

If anyone has seen Golden Jones, or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to please call Detroit Police Department's 12th Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-1240 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.