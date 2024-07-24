Watch: 2024 Lions Training Camp Special

The Lions are coming off their most successful season in 30 years, and expectations for one of the NFL's most talented young teams are sky-high.

The 2024 season might be the most anticipated in recent memory with the bitter taste of losing in the NFL Championship game to the San Francisco 49ers.

"I can truthfully say this year it's not even playoffs, it's not number one seed, it's a Super Bowl," said Amon-Ra St. Brown. "We have the team, we have the coaches, we have everything we need."

FOX 2's Sports Team is with the Lions as they open training camp in Allen Park. You'll also hear from Coach Dan Campbell, quarterback Jared Goff and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

