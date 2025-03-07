14-year-old accused of stealing 4 vehicles in Royal Oak

The Brief A 14-year-old is accused of stealing four vehicles in Royal Oak. While investigating two thefts, another vehicle was stolen. This led police to the teen. During their investigation, police linked the teen to another theft that happened in January.



An investigation into recent vehicle thefts in Royal Oak led police to a teen accused of stealing four vehicles since January.

According to police, officers were investigating two vehicle thefts that happened between Feb. 27 and March 2. Both stolen vehicles were recovered within a mile of where they were stolen. Police obtained video showing a masked suspect.

While investigating, another vehicle, a Hyundai Sonata, was stolen Tuesday morning from the 3400 block of Devon Road. Like the other stolen vehicles, it was later located nearby. According to police, a 14-year-old was seen returning to the stolen Sonata around 3:15 p.m. that same day, while it was parked behind an apartment on Devon.

The teen was arrested and taken to Children's Village. He's now charged with one count of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle and three counts of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.

During their investigation, police learned that the teen may have also stolen another vehicle in late January. That theft happened in the 1900 block of Crooks.

"This is a perfect example of amazing investigative teamwork, which solved four crimes and stopped an out-of-control teen from victimizing more of our residents," Royal Oak Police Chief Michael Moore said.