Teen on mini-bike struck, critically injured in hit-and-run on Seven Mile

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  September 21, 2025 9:13am EDT
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 14-year-old boy critically injured Saturday night.

The backstory:

Police said the teen was riding a mini-bike when he was struck by a vehicle shortly before 10 p.m. near Seven Mile and Archdale Street.

The driver fled before officers arrived.

First aid was given to the teen, who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts go out to the family," said Cmdr. Shelley Holderbaum. "Those mini-bikes, ATVs and dirt bikes are not legal on the street and are very dangerous, especially at night. It’s not a good idea."

What you can do:

Anyone with information can make an anonymous tip at 1-800-Speak-Up or detroitrewardstv.com.

The Source: Information from the Detroit Police Department was used for this story.

