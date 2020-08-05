14-year-old shot by brother, 15, in accidental shooting at house in Detroit

A 14-year-old was shot by his 15-year-old brother inside a Detroit residence on Monica Street Wednesday.

Detroit police say that the 15-year-old was playing with the gun before accidentally wounding his younger brother in the neck. He is in temporary serious condition at a nearby hospital.

Investigators said that the boys do not live at the house, which is just north of Elmhurst Street and east of I-96, and the homeowner is believed to have been home at the time. Police are unsure who owned the gun that was used.

The weapon was recovered by DPD and the 15-year-old brother is being detained as the investigation continues.

