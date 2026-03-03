Pontiac man charged in crash that killed woman and 2 of her children

article

The Brief A Pontiac man has been charged in a reckless driving crash that killed three last August. Tomas Alvarado Jr., was allegedly speeding and lost control, crashing into a car stopped at a light. The crash killed a woman and two of her sons, while a third child was injured but survived.



The Pontiac driver accused of killing a mother and her two children in a traffic crash, has been charged with multiple felonies in their deaths.

The backstory:

Tomas Alvarado Jr. was charged Monday for the August 29th traffic crash at the intersection of Montcalm and Joslyn roads, colliding with a sedan stopped at a red light.

Killed in the crash were Deniquah Reed, 37, and her sons, 6-year-old Dior, and 4-year-old Dex. Her 9-year-old daughter, Demi, was seriously injured.

Demi has since recovered from her injuries as has Alvarado, who was also injured in the crash.

Alvarado Jr., 21, is charged with three counts of reckless driving causing death – a 15-year felony – and one count of reckless driving causing serious injury – a 5-year felony.

Crash victims Deniquah Reed and sons Dex, 4, and Dior, 6. Demi, 9, bottom left, was seriously injured but survived.

Alvarado was driving a 2022 Honda Civic southbound on Joslyn, when the vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and veered off the roadway to the east. The car struck several signs and poles before re-entering Montcalm, where it crashed into the Chevrolet Malibu stopped at a red light with the family inside.

Related: Three dead, including two children, in Pontiac crash

"Driving a multiple-thousand-pound vehicle requires our full and complete attention," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "This is a tragic reminder of that fact and the penalties that await when driving is not safely executed. Our prayers are with the family and friends of those lost."

Neither alcohol nor drug use was suspected in the incident, which was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Alvarado was arraigned and released on personal bond. He turned himself into the court after he was informed of the charges against him.

A GoFundMe was created for the family after the crash. Go here to learn more.

Tomas Alverado, Jr.