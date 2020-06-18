15 churches in Oakland County to offer free COVID-19 testing

Faith based communities are now joining with Oakland County health officials to provide free COVID-19 testing.

Oakland County Executive David Coulter knows Black Americans have been disproportionately impacted by the virus. In the county about a third of COVID-19 cases and deaths are among African-Americans.

"When we saw those statistics they were alarming to us," he said. "We were the first county to put those racial disparity numbers on our website because we believe when we are transparent about those, and we all come together to figure out what to do about them, we can come up with solutions."

Fifteen churches in Pontiac and Southfield joined with Oakland County leaders and private hospitals to offer testing at 14 sites.

"We are faith leaders, we believe in healing but we also believe in testing," said Pastor Douglas Jones, Welcome Missionary Baptist Church. "The Lord tests us; we need to be tested."

The county has already been providing drive through testing, but this new effort will help bolster the number of people who get a COVID19 test.

"It's important we get tested," said James Morman, Christian Tabernacle Church. "Testing saves lives."

Nursing homes in the county are also being given special attention as they house some of those most vulnerable to COVID-19.

The testing begins on June 22nd, pre-registration is required and it is free.