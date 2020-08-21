15-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot in home on Detroit's east side

A teen boy is in critical condition after being shot at his home on Detroit's east side Thursday night.

Detroit police say the shooting happened just before midnight in the 3600 block of 3 Mile Drive, which is near Mack Avenue and Outer Drive.

Police say the 15-year-old is in critical condition right now.

Police don't have many details about what happened yet, except to say the boy was in a bedroom when he heard multiple gunshots and felt pain. After realizing he had been shot, 911 was called.

Police didn't say yet if the shooting was accidental or if the shots came from somewhere outside the home.