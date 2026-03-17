Newborn dies after family dog mauling in Novi

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The Brief A newborn baby girl was mauled to death by the family dog. Novi police responded to a mobile home residence at 8:30 a.m. for a call of an unresponsive infant. Animal control seized the dog.



A 5-day-old baby died after being mauled by a family dog Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

Novi police said it responded at 8:30 a.m. to a call of an unresponsive infant at a mobile home park to a residence in the 42000 block of Liberte.

A family member inside the residence said they saw the dog attacking the baby.

Investigators suspect the newborn was mauled to death by the dog.

The breed and size is unknown at this time, but animal control has seized the dog.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.