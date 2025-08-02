15-year-old boy shot in the leg by barricaded gunman on Detroit's west side

Residents on Detroit's west side spent hours waiting while a barricaded situation unfolded on Mark Twain Street Saturday evening.

Police said that a black man in his 30s fired shots out of the house on Mark Twain, striking a 15-year-old boy in the leg.

According to Detroit Police Captain Sederick Dunbar, the victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to recover.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m., after investigating for a short while, police located the suspect in the house and declared a barricaded gunman, according to Dunbar.

From about 6 p.m. until just after 9 p.m. police negotiated with the gunman. Dunbar said there were times that the negotiations weren't positive, but ultimately no further injuries happened while taking the man into custody.

"There were two other individuals inside the house who also came out," Dunbar said. "To our knowledge, he wasn't keeping them in there against their will."

Dunbar said one of them had trouble walking, and the other was hard of hearing.

He said that the suspect and victim do not appear to know each other.