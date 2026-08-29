Lions vs. Colts: How to watch and stream today's preseason game

The Brief The Lions play the last game of the preseason today against the Colts in Indianapolis. FOX 2 has pre-game coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m., with kickoff at 1 p.m. After the game, the Lions have to cut down to 53 by 6 p.m. Sunday for final rosters.



The Detroit Lions get one more dress rehearsal this preseason as rookies, free agents and borderline starters all press to make a lasting impression.

The Lions face the Colts for the preseason finale Saturday with final cuts looming one day later for the Sunday, Aug. 30 deadline.

Lions vs. Colts

Big picture view:

FOX 2 has you covered from pregame to postgame and the game in-between.

At 12:30 p.m. watch Home of the Lions Pregame for the latest news out of camp, heading into the preseason home opener.

At 1 p.m., kickoff. We'll have all the action as the Lions host the Commanders in Detroit.

After the game, watch Home of the Lions Postgame. Lomas Brown joins us to break down the game.

You'll also hear from Lions Coach Dan Campbell and from some of the players after the game.

How to watch

Big picture view:

Those in WJBK FOX 2's demographic area can watch or stream the game:

What's next:

The NFL regular season kicks off for the Lions on FOX 2 against the Saints at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at Ford Field.

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Lions preseason cuts

After the game, the Lions have to cut down to 53 by 6 p.m. Sunday for final rosters.

This means a lot is riding on Saturday for players on the bubble – or even just veterans on the outside looking in, hoping to put some good plays on tape for their next employer to see.

Most starters will be sidelined, but it will be valuable time for rookies to keep soaking up experience and unsettled position groups (offensive line, defensive backs) to evaluate depth.

Last Week for the Lions

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 22: Joshua Dobbs #6 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball and scores a touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Ford Field on August 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo Expand

Big picture view:

Last week the Lions won at Ford Field, topping the Washington Commanders 17-13.

Rookie report:

Second-round pick Derrick Moore flashed in his debut.

Moore, from Michigan, recorded a sack with two tackles while wreaking havoc from the edge.

Fifth-round cornerback Keith Abney II got extended time playing slot nickel and had three tackles, while sixth-rounder Skyler Gill-Howard was disruptive and added a tackle.

Big takeaways:

The Lions went 9-for-17 on third down, while holding the Commanders to 4-for-12.

Detroit had five sacks and won the turnover battle 2-1.

"I just thought the guys played fast, and so defensively we were able to play in their territory a ton and keep them backed up," said Dan Campbell after the game. "So that was good. A number of these guys, I thought, showed up and played at a high level. I can't wait to watch the tape."