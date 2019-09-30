16 students hospitalized after they were reportedly administered wrong shot at Indiana school

Sixteen students were reportedly hospitalized after they were given the wrong shot at an Indiana school on Monday.

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township said the 16 students were undergoing a TB screening when medical personnel from Community Health Network mistakenly administered a small dose of insulin, according to FOX 59.

The students were taken to area hospitals, the school district said, adding that “immediate action was taken to care for those students.”

FILE: A medical assistant administers an insulin shot to a diabetes patient at a private clinic in New Delhi on November 8, 2011. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP/Getty Images)

“We are working closely with Community Health Network to determine the cause of the error; and to evaluate processes as needed,” the school said in a statement obtained by the station. “The MSD of Lawrence Township has a long-standing and strong partnership with Community Health Network. We have full confidence that the events of today are isolated in nature and will be addressed swiftly by the Community Health Network.”

The Community Health Network also issued a statement obtained by RTV6 Indianapolis.

“Community Health Network is committed to patient safety. We value our relationships and partnerships and consider it a privilege to partner with schools including MSD of Lawrence Township,” the statement said. “We are working closely with MSD of Lawrence Township to determine the cause of the error and to evaluate processes. The safety of students in our care is a top priority."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.