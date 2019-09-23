16-year-old girl charged in hit-and-run crash that killed 13-year-old in Detroit

A 16-year-old girl who police say was driving a stolen car when he hit and killed a 13-year-old girl and then left the scene, is being charged as an adult-designated juvenile with second degree murder.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges had been filed against the teenager, who was not named because of her age.

Worthy said the teen is responsible for killing 13-year-old DeMaura Perkins on August 31. According to police, Perkins was one of six passengers in the car with the teen, including riding in the car with the teen, including a 16-year old girl from Detroit, a 20-year-old woman from Eastpointe, a 15-year-old girl from Detroit, and a 20-year-old woman from Detroit.

Worthy said the teen was speeding near 6 Mile and Bradofrd when she hit a tree, ejecting the 13-year-old from the car. The girl died at the scene.

The driver left on foot but later turned herself into police.

Worthy is charging her as an adult designated juvenile, meaning, if convicted, the judge can sentence her as a juvenile, an adult, or a combination of both.

Upon further investigation, police found the crashed vehicle had been stolen.

Advertisement

Perkins' two older sisters in the car with her and both of them were hospitalized as well. Her mother, Ansariah Musafir, told FOX 2 last week her kids didn't know the driver, but were with a friend who did. However, once they realized the driver was allegedly drunk, they demanded to get out of the vehicle but they weren't allowed out of the car.

The 16-year-old is due in court on October 24 for her arraignment.