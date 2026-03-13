Metro Detroit weather: High Wind Warning with snow Friday

The Brief Wind gusts of 50+ mph are in the forecast, prompting a High Wind Warning all day Friday in Southeast Michigan. Snow also arrives this morning before rain mixes in as temperatures climb. Low visibility is possible during the initial burst of snow.



A burst of snow gets the day going, but all-day wind will be the bigger story by the time we wrap up the week.

Snow spreads in between 7 and 9 this morning, then mixes with rain as temps climb into the 40s this afternoon and melting gets underway. Many of us wind up with less than an inch, while 1–2" is more likely along and north of M-59.

Visibility may briefly drop in the initial burst.

The wind takes center stage with a High Wind Warning in effect. Gusts to 50 mph or a bit higher are expected, and when winds get that strong, scattered power outages can happen.

The wind eases, and we dry out tonight, setting up a quiet Saturday.

Sunday gets more interesting with a burst of snow or a wintry mix early, but by afternoon we jump into the warm sector and temps surge toward 60. That warmth spills into early Monday, but don’t get used to it as winter feel returns fast as wind chills drop into the 20s Monday afternoon and lake-effect snow showers flare up.