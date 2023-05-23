16-year-old killed in double shooting on Griggs Street in Detroit

Detroit Police continue to investigate a double shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning around 2 a.m.

Two people were shot, including a 16-year-old who died on Griggs Street near Eight Mile and Wyoming, on the city's northeast side.

"I saw the police cars out here. The street was blocked, The one at the corner," said Diane JDunn-Jones

But Police would not confirm where - or when - the shooting took place.

Some of the neighbors FOX 2 spoke to, don't believe that the shots actually took place here. Instead, a car was parked on Griggs.

Somebody got out of the car already shot, and then walked away. There is blood that can be seen along the sidewalk, and when the trail stops, is where the victim died.

Police did confirm a 16-year-old was killed -and a 29-year-old man was taken to a local hospital suffering from a non-fatal shooting.



At this time, there are no suspects in custody and Detroit Police have no word on what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information, call Detroit Police Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.



