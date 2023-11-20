18 people detained in Detroit during MSP human trafficking investigation

Michigan State Police detained 18 people on Monday in connection to a possible human trafficking operation in Detroit.

While investigating a stolen vehicle report in the Charter Township of Royal Oak last week, Metro North Post troopers "noticed something wasn't quite right," MSP Second District took to X Monday night. "During the interviews, troopers discovered evidence of a possible human trafficking operation."

MSP worked with the Second District Special Investigation Traffic Abduction Group (TAG) to launch an investigation.

"After several days of surveillance and investigation, TAG identified three houses in Detroit where possible victims of human trafficking were being kept," according to police.

The houses are located on Hartwell St.

The Michigan Emergency Support Team, the MSP Surveillance Team and TAG detectives executed three separate search warrants and apprehended 18 people on Monday.

TAG detectives are conducting interviews with all individuals involved and providing assistance to those identified as victims.

"This is just one of the many examples of troopers looking beyond the original call," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw in a p. "They were able to dig and, with the help of TAG, help get these victims out of a horrible environment and get them the help they need."

The investigation remains going.

If you have been subjected to, or witnessed, human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.