Prosecutor: High school wrestling referee sent inappropriate images, videos to teen girl

The Brief A 43-year-old high school wrestling referee is accused of inappropriate contact with a teen. Steven Livings met the girl at a wrestling match, asked her personal questions and entered his contact information in her phone. He later sent inappropriate messages, photos and videos to her, the prosecutor said.



After a high school wrestling referee was charged for inappropriate messages to a student, more information has been released by the prosecutor's office.

The backstory:

Stephen Livings, 43, was arraigned on charges related to alleged interactions with a teenage girl he encountered while refereeing high school wrestling matches.

The Roseville man is accused of approaching a high school girl and tried to obtain her social media information and asked her personal questions.

Prosecutor Pete Lucido said that on another occasion, he took her phone and added his contact information. He then allegedly sent her inappropriate messages and images/videos.

On Friday he was arraigned and is charged with the following offenses:

Computers – using to commit a crime – maximum imprisonment of four years or more but less Than 10 years, a seven-year felony.

Children – accosting for immoral purposes, a four-year felony.

These are the maximum charges available under the law based upon the evidence presented.

"The allegations in this case are disturbing. Our office takes such conduct seriously and will pursue accountability through the justice system. We remain committed to protecting the victims and safeguarding the children in our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Judge Bieda gave Livings a $10,000 personal bond.

Livings is scheduled for a probable cause conference on Feb. 19.