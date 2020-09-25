18-year-old charged with 19 felonies for Northern Michigan kidnapping, rape

article

The Michigan State Police said an 18-year-old man from northern Michigan was arrested in the abduction and rape of a woman he apparently knew.

James Charboneau, 18, was arrested this week for a July 12th abduction and rape.

According to Michigan State Police, they were called on Sunday, July 12 by a woman who said she was driven to a remote location in Emmet County and sexually assaulted her.

The victim told MSP it was Charboneau who took her and raped her and identified him as an acquaintance.

MSP's subsequent investigation and the victim's statement eventually led to a 19-count warrant issued for Charboneau, of Cheboygan.

He was arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Emmet County Jail on six counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree causing Personal Injury, six counts Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree during commission of a felony, to-wit: Kidnapping Unlawful Imprisonment, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree causing Personal Injury, three counts Criminal Sexual Conduct Second Degree during commission of a felony, to-wit: Kidnapping Unlawful Imprisonment, and one count Unlawful Imprisonment.

Advertisement

His bond was set at $1 million cash or surety and he's due in court in late October.